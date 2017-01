Pak women team named for World Cup qualifier

LAHORE, Jan 6 (APP)- Pakistan Cricket Board here on Friday named

Pakistan women cricket team to feature in the ICC Women World Cup Qualifier being played in Sri Lanka from February 7-21.

Sana Mir lead the 14-member team which has been approved by the

Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar M Khan, said a spokesman of PCB.

He said the team was selected by Women’s National Selection Committee compromising Farrukh Zaman and Urooj Mumtaz.

The women’s team practice camp is in progress taking at Karachi to

prepare for the event, he added.

The selected players are: Sana Mir © ,Bismah Maroof (VC), Javeria

Wadood , Ayesha Zafar , Nahida Bibi, Syeda Nain Abidi, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (W.K), Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwar and Maham Tariq.

Standby players, are: Rabiya Shah, Natalia Pervaiz Pakistan will play warm up game against Lanka on February 5.

Pak women team will launch its campaign by playing South Africa on

February 7, Bangladesh on February 8, PNG on February 10 and Scotland on February 13.