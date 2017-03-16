Pak weightlifters to feature in two international events in next two months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Pakistani weightlifters will take part in two back-to-back international events during the next two months and their names will soon be announced.

“Our weightlifters are scheduled to feature in the Asian Championship 2017 and Islamic Solidarity Games. We are monitoring the performance of our weightlifters and will soon select the best outfits for these two events,” PWF secretary Amjid Amin Butt told APP on Thursday.

The Asian Championship is scheduled to be staged at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from April 22-28, while the fourth edition of Islamic Solidarity Games will be hosted by Baku, Azerbaijan`s capital, from May 12 to 22.

Butt said there was no dearth of talent in the country and that was why the federation had decided to form two separate teams for these (two) events to provide a chance to maximum athletes to showcase their skills.

“We have been providing tough training to our 18 weightlifters of different weight categories at a camp at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. Weâ€™ll pick up contestants from these boys purely on the merit,” he added.

He said four combatants of different categories would chip in Islamic Solidarity Games.

“We’ve have been told by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that we can send four athletes and a coach for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

“Now it will be our effort to send at least the same number of athletes to the Asian Championship,” he added.

He said both the weightlifting events would be very tough as worldâ€™s top athletes would be featuring in them. â€œBut we are also doing our best and are expecting some good results from our weightlifters,â€ he added.