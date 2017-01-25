Pak volleyball team to participate in Asian championship in Iran

LAHORE. Jan 25 (APP)- National volleyball training camp is in progress in Peshawar to prepare the U23 team to participate in Asian U23 Championship being played from May 1-9 in Iran.

“The camp is being attended by country’s top 20 players who are learning the finer points of the game under the watchful eyes of national coaches,” said a spokesman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation here on Wednesday.

He said in order to have ample choice for the final selection fresh

blood will be inducted in the camp form the National U23 championship

which will be played in the last week of next month in KPK. “The event

will be contested by departmental and provincial team and its outstanding players will be shortlisted to attend the camp,” he said.

He said PVF has decided to broaden the base of Volleyball by promoting clubs, talent hunt programmes and organizing regional training camps.

“In future we intend to participate in all the forthcoming Asian

Tournaments/Championships/Games starting from Youth (U-18), Junior (U-20), U-23 and Senior Asian Championships,” he said adding “for this purpose the Senior Team willl be participating in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games from May 12-22 , at Baku, Azerbaijan and will also participate in the upcoming Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship from July 24 to Aug 1, in Indonesia”.

For preparation of Islamic Games and Asian Senior Volleyball Championship, teams training camps will start next month in Islamabad, he maintained.

He said PVF is grateful to Pakistan Sports Board for helping them

in the promotion of this game by way of organizing training camps and participation in the forthcoming international competitions.