Pak-US underlines need for rebuilding trust: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said the United States wanted to have

rebuilding trust for permanent and long term relationship with Pakistan to resolve issues.

Both sides held meetings in good atmosphere and effective discussions were also made on various issues including Pakistan-Afghanistan border management, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The US had acknowledged the role and sacrifices of Pakistan given in war on terror, he said.

Pakistan told US that it did not need any financial assistance, he added.