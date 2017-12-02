Pak-US relations, imerative for durable peace in the region: Aizaz

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to US, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry delivered a talk at Georgia Tech and met the community in Atlanta, Georgia, a message from embassy said here Saturday.

At the joint invitation of Georgia Tech’s Sam Nunn School of International Affairs and Center for International Strategy, Technology, and Policy, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry visited Georgia Tech and addressed faculty and students of the University at the Klaus Advanced Computing Building on Friday.

The Ambassador exchanged views with Georgia Tech leadership, faculty and staff on the current international

and regional political landscape.

Later, the Ambassador addressed a large gathering of students on the Future of Pakistan-United States Cooperation: Regional Peace and Prosperity. The talk was followed by an interactive and lively discussion with the students.

In his exchanges, the Ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s desire to maintain a broad based and mutually beneficial relationship with the United States that spans over seventy years.

Commenting on US strategy for South Asia, the Ambassador underscored the importance of Pak-US cooperation to achieve durable peace in Afghanistan and also to promote peace, cooperation and prosperity in South Asia and beyond.

He said that CPEC is a regional project which has the potential to bring enormous economic benefits to peoples of the region.

Members of Pakistani Students Associations from niversities in Georgia thanked the Ambassador for the visit to share his views on the economic development of Pakistan and the state of it’s relations with the US and other countries of the region.

Later in the evening, the Ambassador attended a dinner reception hosted by the Pakistani American Community (PAC) Atlanta. He appreciated the community’s active role in promoting friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed his support for the PAC Atlanta’s efforts to arrange a trade delegation from Atlanta to Pakistan. They invited the Ambassador to visit Atlanta in February next year to address Georgia State Congress.

The visit was useful in strengthening engagement with academia and trade and commercial entrepreneurs in