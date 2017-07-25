Pak-US Business Council demands restoration of US military aid to Pakistan

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Pak-US Business Council on Tuesday

demanded immediate restoration of withheld 300 million dollars

US military aid to Pakistan and enhancing Pak-US mutual

engagements.

On his return from Bhutan, Founder Chairman Pak-US

Business Council and Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar

Ali Malik while talking to media said Pakistan had paid a

heavy price in war against terror and proposed cut in 300

million dollar in Coalition Support Fund (CSF) to Pakistan

by Trump administration was not justifiable. He said Pakistan

had done its best despite constraints and shall continue its

efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Chairman Young Entrepreneurs SAARC Chamber Shaharyar Ali

Malik and former Vice President FPCCI Hameed Akhter Chhada

were also present on the occasion at Lahore Airport.

Malik said a day earlier, US Commander in

Afghanistan Gen John Nicholson met Chief of the Army Staff

Qamar Javed Bajwa and highly appreciated the role of Pakistan

towards fight against the menace of terror and admitted that

US cannot win war in Afghanistan soil without the active

support of Pakistan which speaks of our sincere hectic

efforts. He said the World had largely acknowledged the

Pakistan colossal sacrifices.

Shedding lights on enhancing mutual trade relations, he

said the Trump administration should give Pakistan a direct

access to American markets and bilateral trade relationship

could restore prosperity and peace inside Pakistan. He said

Pakistan was emerging as a fast developing and modern republic

in South Asia. He urged Pakistani-American businessmen to

avail immense business potential in Pakistan.

Commenting on Pak-US bilateral relations, Iftikhar Ali

Malik underscored that Pakistan had enjoyed longstanding

partnership with the US over last 70 years. No doubt, there

were ups and downs in the relationship between the two

countries but history bears testimony to the fact that both

the countries benefitted whenever they cooperated with each

other, he added.

He said there was a strong bond of cooperation between

the two countries in different fields such as education,

defence, counter terrorism, health etc. which provides a

strong foundation to further deepen the relations between

the two countries.