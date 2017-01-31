Pak-Ukraine sports,culture contacts provides excellent opportunities for people: Valadymir Lokomove

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Sports and cultural contacts are the

best way and provide excellent opportunities to the people of

Pakistan and Ukraine to better know each other.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, the Ambassador of Ukraine in

Pakistan Volodymyr Lakomov, he said that Ukraine and Pakistan in

process of negotiating the draft agreement of cooperation in the

humanitarian areas and cultural exchanges.

Hopefully the agreement would be finalised this year and both countries are going to more strong relationship with each other, he said.

To a question he said that “We are happy that our athletes

were quite successful in important international alpine ski

completion in Malam Jabba. Beside strengthening contacts between

professional athletes, we hope that this event would open new

Pakistani resorts for amateur skiers and tourists from Ukraine and

other countries”.

He said “In my opinion, northern areas of Pakistan possess

great recreational potential and could provide skiers from all over

the world unique chance to enjoy marvelous new skiing environment

for a pleasure and best sports’ achievements”.

To a question the envoy said that Ukraine has made more

Progress in tackling corruption and reforming government

institutions in the last two and a half years since the Revolution

of Dignity than it did in the previous 23 years since Independence

was declared in 1991.

The challenge for Ukraine has probably been greater than

for any other country. It is building a modern functioning

democratic nation from a starting point of being the most embedded

state in the former and now defunct Soviet Union. And in the last

two and a half years when it has made most progress it has had to

fight a war with Russia and its proxies in the east while at the

same time losing the Crimea to illegal annexation.

This progress would not have been possible without the

support of Ukraine’s partners, in particular in North America and

Europe as well as the hard work and sacrifice of the Ukrainian

people and Civil Society at home.

The people of Ukraine in partnership with their government

have made a clear decision to be part of a forward looking democratic Europe. In so doing they have embraced the values of the people of Europe and moved away from those of the Russian federation.

Ukraine embraces European ideals and values because it is

clear that so doing is the best way to ensure a future defined by

freedom and a better quality of life, standard of living and

ultimately prosperity for all of its people.

The Ukraine progress is leading to the country being an increasingly attractive investment prospect for foreign businesses and also an increasingly attractive place to visit for foreign tourists – tourism and economic investment being critical to the countries future prosperity.

To a question about the current situation of Ukraine he said

“In fighting Russian aggression Ukraine is not only defending a way

of life that is not only dear to Ukrainians but to all Europeans”.

Ukraine is truly in the frontline of a Russian sponsored

Hybrid War that threatens not only Ukraine but increasingly

interferes with and seeks to undermine the democratic processes of

other Western democracies, he added.

Ukraine is preparing amendments to its National

Environmental Strategy until 2020 and a National Environmental

Action Plan.

Ukraine has, under difficult circumstances, fulfilled all

144 points of the Visa Liberalization Plan and therefore fulfil the

criteria for visa-free travel as determined by the EU.

The support of the international community has been crucial

to the country making progress in many areas. Ukraine is seeking to

follow the European standards on the rule of law, and free,

democratic life.

Visa-free regime is important for the stability of Ukraine to

ensure continued domestic support for its European course because

the wider civil society movement has been and will remain absolutely

central to the progress that Ukraine is making.

More than 60 partner countries buy military equipment,

produced by “UkrOboronProm” in 2016.