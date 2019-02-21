Pak-UK health collaboration to be further strengthened: Kiani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Thursday said that collaboration between Pakistan and United Kingdom would be further strengthened in health sector.

He was talking to a high level delegation led by British Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordant which visited the National Institute of Health (NIH). British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew and head of U.K. Department for International Development Joana Reid were also present on the occasion.