LAHORE, Jun 21 (APP):Pakistan U19 will take on South Africa U19 in the opening match of the seven-match 50-over series on Saturday (tomorrow) at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban, South Africa.

On the eve of the match in Durban, the two captains — South Africa’s Bryce Parsons and Rohail Nazir of Pakistan – attended the trophy unveiling ceremony with Rohail expressing confidence to extend their winning run. In the lead up to the South Africa tour, Pakistan had played five 50-over matches against Sri Lanka in Hambantota, winning the series 3-2, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Rohail said he was satisfied with the team’s preparations ahead of the seven-match 50-over series that included a convincing 141 runs victory in Wednesday’s practice match against KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI.