LAHORE, Jun 22 (APP):An all-round performance from Abbas Afridi helped Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 17 runs in the first of the seven-match 50-over cricket series at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval in Durban, South Africa on Saturday.

Abbas Afridi and Naseem Shah took two wickets a piece for 44 and 45, respectively, as the hosts were restricted to 209 in 50 overs, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Bryce Parsons scored an unbeaten 64-ball 57 with one four and two sixes.

Luke Beaufort (46) and Jonathan Bird (40) were the other notable run-getters.