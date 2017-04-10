Pak U18 team to participate in Australian C’ship

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)

would be sending under-18 team to participate in junior domestic

championship in Australia.

Talking to APP, the PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Sr., who led

Pakistan team to 1994 Men’s Hockey World Cup victory, said national

under-18 team would be flying to Australia on Thursday (April 13) to

participate in their championship.

“This is the first time ever our team will be participating in

an Australian domestic championship,” he said.

He said this tour would help players learn the expertise of

the game.

“Coaching would also be provided to our players in

Australia,” he said.

Shahbaz, nicknamed the Maradona of Hockey, said under-18

players would be staying in Australia for five long months. “This

tour will polish our players and would improve their playing

skills.”

He said this tour would prove fruitful in improving players’

physical fitness, basic skills and would help develop team chemistry

and co-ordination among players,” he said.

The PHF is working hard on the grass-roots level as Pakistan failed to

qualify for 2016 Rio Olympics and 2014 Hockey World Cup.