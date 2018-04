Pak U16 Team announced for Australia Tour

LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP):Lahore-6

-Junior Selection Committee headed by former test cricketer,Basit Ali on Monday announced 16-member Pakistan U16 team for series against Australia U-16 in Australia.

The U-16 team will feature in a series of five Youth One-Day and One Youth T-20 matches against Australia U-16 from April 17 to 27 in Melbourne, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday.

Pakistan U-16 Squad: Saim Ayub (C),Umer Eman,Khalilur Rehman

,Mubashir Nawaz, Rizwan Mehmood, Sameer Saqib, Hassan Abid Kiyani,

Sheharyar Rizvi W/K,Atif Khan,Izzatullah,Zaman Khan, Amir Khan,Aliyan Mehmood,Saad Bin Yousaf,Haris Khan and Hussain Ali.

Team Management:Taimur Azam Khan,Team Manager,Muhammad Masroor,Coach, Imtiaz Khan,Physiotherapist, Imranullah,Trainer.

Tour Itinerary:

April 17 ,YODI, Junction Oval

April 19 2nd YODI, Junction Oval

April 21,3rd YODI, Junction Oval

April 24,4th YODI, Junction Oval

Apr 26, YODI, Junction Oval

Apr 27,1st YT20, Junction Oval