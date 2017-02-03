Pak Turkish relations turning into sustained economic cooperation:CM

LAHORE, Feb 3 (APP): Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan Turkish relations
were turning into sustainable economic cooperation during PML N led government.
The CM expressed these remarks during a meeting with
Delegation of Turkish investors who called on him.
The delegation expressed their keen interest for investing
in different sectors of Punjab specifically drinking water,
waste water treatment and housing sectors.
Talking to the delegation, the CM praised that Turkey
had made progress by leaps and bounds in the administration of
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan was enjoying good relations of brotherhood and unconditional support in different sectors.
Shehbaz Sharif said that government was providing
appropriate environment for investment and many Turkish
companies were already investing in different areas of the country
which was a welcoming step.
Punjab government was trying to improve organizational
structure of WASA in big cities which was in dire need of
revamp which will bring noteworthy enhancement in the working
of WASA, he said and added structure and capacity building of WASA
would substantially improve its efficiency.
He said short, medium and long term planning was
needed to move forward this project in operative basis.
The Turkish delegation at this occasion commended
Shehbaz Sharif and said that Punjab had made unprecedented
progress under his leadership who has worked efficiently for
the welfare of its people and as a result of it Lahore today
was a beautiful and prosperous city just like Istanbul.
