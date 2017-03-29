Pak-Turkey Friendship Group to further strengthen bilateral ties: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Wednesday said that Pakistan-Turkey Friendship Group was working hard to further develop brotherly ties between the two countries.

Ayaz Sadiq, who is currently visiting Turkey along with a Parliamentary delegation visited Konya, said a message here received from Konya, Turkey.

During interaction with the local media, he remarked that brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey were of special nature.

Governor Konya, Yakup Janpolat received Ayaz Sadiq and exchanged views on promoting Pakistan-Turkey ties.

Special emphasis was laid on enhancing economic collaboration with the province of Konya, which excels in agricultural production, agricultural machinery, food processing, and defence industry.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq signed the Honor Book placed in the Governor House.

The Speaker said that Konya had a special place in the hearts of all Pakistanis because of Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi, a great Sufi Saint of the Muslim world, who was also considered as spiritual master of Pakistan’s national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Governor Konya later hosted a luncheon in honor of the visiting delegation.

Earlier, AK Party Member of Parliament from Konya, Ms Hsnye Erdogan and Deputy Governor Konya welcomed Pakistan delegation at Konya train station.

Ayaz Sadiq and accompanying delegation visited the museum and tomb of great Sufi Saint Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi.

He offered prayers.

They later witnessed special ‘Sema Ceremony’ which was

performed inside the museum.

Pakistan delegation visited the symbolic grave-stone of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the compound of Jalaluddin Rumi’s mausoleum. It may be mentioned that Konya is also sister city of Multan.