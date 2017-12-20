Pak-Turkey friendship, cooperation exemplary: Zafar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq Wednesday said Pakistan and Turkey were enjoying exemplary friendship and cooperation in diverse fields on the basis of mutual respect and confidence.

During a meeting with outgoing Turkish ambassador Sadiq Babur Gargon here at the Parliament House, he said both the countries had similarity of views on international issues, which reflects the level of understanding between them.

Zafar ul Haq said Pakistan valued its friendly ties with Turkey and wanted to expand them further.

He said Turkey raised the voice against brutalities faced by Muslims at international level in an effective manner and it was welcoming that the two countries took the same stance at international fora.

Acknowledging service of the Turkish envoy in strengthening the Pak-Turkey friendship, he extended warm wishes for people and government of Turkey. “The Turkish ambassador has made his four-year stay in Pakistan memorable,” he said.

He said people of Turkey had great respect and support for their leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.