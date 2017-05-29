Pak to participate in World Taekwondo Federation elections

LAHORE, May 29 (APP)- Pakistan Taekwondo Federation will attend
the general council meeting of the World Taekwondo Federation being
held on June 23 in Muju, South Korea.
“The general council will elect new office bearers of the world
body for a next term of four years besides taking important decisions
for the further development of the game globally”, said a spokesman
of PTF while talking to APP here on Monday.
He said President, PTF, Lt Col retd Waseem Ahmad will represent
the country in the elections which will be attended by representatives
from as many as 208 countries across the world.
