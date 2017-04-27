Pak to become an Asian Giant if performance based comptetion held

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhary Thursday said if a competition was held among political

parties on the basis of performance then Pakistan will come out as

the Asian Giant.

Speaking at Prime Minister Laptop Distribution Scheme here at

Islamabad Model Post Graduate College of Commerce H-8/4, he said

political parties’ representatives who are protecting their parties

in talk shows should avoid leg pulling and concentrate on country’s

progress and prosperity.

“All political parties have one aim which was development and

growth of the country but every party has different ways of

approaching their aim,” he remarked.

The minister said youth play a very important role in

development of a nation. “Pakistan’s 52 percent population is youth

and they will strengthen the country as was dreamt by founder of

Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama

Iqbal.

Refering to students of Islamabad Model Post Graduate College

of Commerce (IMPGCC), the minister said he sees leadership in them.

“Technology has provided them with best opportunity for grooming in

this era,” he said.

“Nowadays we see spies being caught from our country or some

anti-state elements are being held as country’s enemies don’t want

to see Pakistan as a prosperous and flourishing country,” he said.

After taking charge as minister CADD, he said Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif directed him to make federal capital

educational institutions as a role model for all provinces.

“The governmnet was trying its level best to upgrade all

educational institutions of the capital shortly and also providing

training to the teachers,” he said.

The minister said the governmnet was also starting

Montessori’s in all educational institutions and the study was free

from Montessori to metric. “We will also provide uniforms free of

cost in the institutitions,” he said.

Tariq Fazal promised one government school bus would be given

to IMPGCC college, adding that he will try his best to provide two

buses to IMPGCC. “The up gradation and reformation of college

building would also be started soon.”

The minister appriciated the efforts of the government’s

vision to make Pakistan a developed country.

At the end, Tariq Fazal distributed laptops among students and

adminsitration of the college presented shield to the minister.

Atta Muhammad Marwat Principal IMPGCC and Hasnat Qureshi

Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) were also

present on the occasion.