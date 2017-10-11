Pak thrashes Bangladesh 7-0 in Asia Cup hockey tournament

LAHORE, Oct 11 (APP):Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh 7-0 in their opening fixture of 10th Men’s Hockey Asia Cup on Wednesday at Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

Pakistan led 1-0 at half time and came with full force to extend maximum punishment to the hosts with collective efforts and aggressive hockey, said the information made available here.

Scorers, (Pakistan) Abubakr 3, Ammad Shakeel Butt 2, Arslan Qadir 2.

In an earlier match, India defeated Japan 5-1.

Pakistan will take on Japan in its second match on April 13.