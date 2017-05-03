Pak Tennis team to depart to Baku on May 9

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Pakistan Tennis team would depart to Baku, Azerbaijan on May 9 to participate in the Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG).

According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Secretary Khalid Rehmani the Tennis event of ISG would begin on May 12.

“A total of three male and as many as female players are participating in the event,” he said.

The male players include Aqeel Khan, Muzamil Murtaza and Abid Mustaq while female players comprise Mehak Khokar, Sara Mansoor and Sara Mehboob.