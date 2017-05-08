Pak tennis team leaving for Azerbaijan

LAHORE, May 8 (APP): Pakistan’s men and women Tennis Team would leave for Azerbaijan Monday night to take part in Islamic Solidarity Games being held from May 12 at Baku.

Pakistan Team comprises–(Men): Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid

Mushtaq,and Muzamil Murtaza (Women): Ushna Suhail, Sara

Mansoor,Sarah Mahboob Khan,and Meheq Khokher, a spokesman

of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) said here.

Secretary PTF, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani is the Manager of the

team whose coach and captain is Mahboob Khan.

“Both the men and women teams were imparted rigorous training for three weeks by International Coach Mahboob Khan at PSB Tennis Courts Islamabad”,he said adding that “Nasrullah Rana, international conditioning coach, provided physical conditioning to team members”.