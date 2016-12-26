Pak tennis ace leaves for Australia

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP)- Pakistan’s tennis star, Aisam ul Haq will be leaving here tonight (Monday) for Australia to participate in Australian Open Grand Slam Tennis Championship being played from January 16.

Before the Australian Open, he will feature in tthe ATP World Tennis Championships in Brisbane (Australia) and Auckland (New Zealand).

“It is going to be a tough event (Australian Open) but I am in good shape and spirit to do my best “,he told APP before his departure.”

Aisam said he is playing every international with a mind set to lift the level of his game and he is quite confident to rise to the occasion during the tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“Participation in high profile tennis events requires top physical fitness and best of your playing abilities and I will be getting into rhythm by taking part in the ATP World Tennis Championship in Australia and New Zealand”, he said.

After Australian Open, he will be returning home to be a part of the Pakistan team to play in the crucial Davis Cup Tie against Iran in the first week of February.

“Davis Cup tie will be a challenging event as the Iranian side is a tough side to beat and as an experienced team player I will be having much load of responsibility on me to play my due role for living up to the expectations”, said a confident Aisam.

He said participation in elite tennis events in Australia and New Zealand will be an added advantage for him and he will be fully prepared when Pakistan takes on Iran in Davis Cup encounter.

Answering a question, Aisam said he is enjoying playing tennis by maintaining top fitness and he wants to inspire the fellow young tennis players to win glory for the country.