Pak tech officials attend WBSC seminar on baseball

LAHORE, Apr 02 (APP):Two baseball umpires and two technical commissioners have successfully attended the WBSC international technical officials on baseball held under the supervision of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) in Hong Kong.

Seminar for Technical Commissioners was conducted from March 31 to April First and Wasim Zahid and Imran Majeed Khan from Pakistan completed the Seminar and received their certificates from Jim Baba (Canada) Technical Adviser World Baseball Softball Confederation.

Seminar for Umpires was conducted from March 31 to April 2 and Zafar Hussain Warraich and Mudassar Ali from Pakistan attended the Seminar and received their certificates from Gustavo Rodriguez (USA).

Syed Fakhar Shah here on Monday said that this seminar was organised to enhance Technical Knowledge of Umpires and Technical Commissioners. This seminar will help our Technical Officials to understand the game protocol and how to prepare official tournament reports under the WBSC system.

The future plan of Pakistan Federation Baseball is to send Baseball Coaches in MLB BFA Baseball Coaching Clinic in Nanjing China, he added.