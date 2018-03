Pak teams qualifies for Jr Davis Cup qualifying round

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Pakistan team beat Pacific Oceania by 2-1 in the final and qualified for the Asia Oceania Junior Davis Cup Qualifying round to be held in Kuching, Malaysia in April, 2018.

Pakistan, which seeded third in the tournament, beat top seed, Pacific Oceania by 2-1 in the Junior Davis Cup final at Colombo, Sri Lanka, said a press release issued here.

Results final: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Robert Schorr: 6-0, 6-1; Clement Mainguy beat Muhammad Shoaib: 6-4, 6-3; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Shoaib beat Robert Schorr, Clement Mainguy: 6-1, 6-1.