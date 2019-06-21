LAHORE, Jun 21 (APP):Pakistan cricket team does not enjoy favourable and good track record at the historic cricket ground Lord’s in the One Day international (ODIs) matches as it has played so far 11 ODIs against different teams and won four and lost seven.

According to statistics available with the APP here on Friday, at the “Home of Cricket”, Pakistan team in the past played three matches against Australia and lost all of them.

However, against the home English side, Pak team played eight ODIs, winning four and losing similar number of games.