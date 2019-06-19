LAHORE, Jun 19 (APP):The member of Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday agreed that Pak team’s performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 to date has been below
expectation, but expressed faith, support and confidence in the side, and hoped it will utilize all their talent and potential in the remaining matches to bounce back strongly and finish on a high.
