Pak team’s dressing room environment very good: Sarfraz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has said that the dressing room environment of the national team is extremely good as every player has the hunger to win and make country’s name proud.

Sarfraz, who led the national team to victory in the high-profile Champions Trophy this year, said every individual player is working hard to perform well and as a result players are giving each other good competition in the team.

“The future of the team is very bright and every player desires to take Pakistan team to victory through his performance,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

Responding to a question, he said he has very good understanding with Coach Mickey Arthur and chief selector Inzamam ul Haq.

“The coach is working hard on the players and hopefully his hard work is paying off well,” he said.

Sarfraz, under whose captaincy Pakistan clean sweep Sri Lanka in the ODI and Twenty20 series, said Inzaman gives top priority to his say and supports him all the way.

Speaking about Pakistan’s upcoming tour to New Zealand, he said though conditions in New Zealand would be tough but we have planned in going there prior to the series to play practice matches in order to get known to the conditions.

Talking about him playing at No. 6 in batting order, Sarfraz said there are many talented players in the team and we should benefit from their playing in the top order.

“Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez and youngster Babar Azam have been performing tremendously well in the top order,” he said.

He also praised Pakistan Army, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and all those whose efforts helped in reviving international cricket in the country.

He also lauded reports regarding hosting the next Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore saying it would be great to play in front of his home crowd.

Please follow and like us: