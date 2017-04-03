Pak team to participate in Thailand Open Tenpin Bowling Championship

LAHORE, Apr 3 (APP): A five member Pakistan bowling team will leave for Thailand on April 7 to take part in the 43rd WMA Singha Thailand Open Tenpin Bowling Championship being played from April 8 in Bangkok.

The team comprises country’s top notch bowling players,including

Ijaz ur Rehman, Afzal Akhtar, Ahmer Abbas, Ali Suria and Daniyal Shah.

A number of Asian countries will be fielding their teams in the event

being played at Blu-o Rhythm and Bowl Ratchayothin, a spokesman of

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation said here on Monday.

“Our team is well prepared for the competition and we expect good

performance from our players”, he said adding, “Our progress also depends on the draws of the event as well”.

To a question, he said Pak team has been selected on merit by picking up the most outstanding players of domestic events.”We have evaluated the performance of the team members and it is a heartening aspect that their tournament averages are encouraging,and they have the potential to beat tough opponents during the Bangkok event”,the spokesman said.

He said PTPB is striving hard for the cause of bowling in the country and it is organising tournaments for men and women at all levels.

“Besides, we are ensuring participation of our team in the important events abroad to raise the standard of play of our players, and to create opportunities for them to establish their international ranking”,he added.