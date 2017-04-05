Pak team to gain success in one day and test series against West Indies, NCA head coach

LAHORE, Apr 5 (APP): Head coach of national cricket academy, Mushtaq Ahmad is confident Pakistan team will win the one day and test series against West Indies by putting up an excellence performance.

“I can say with confidence our team will win both the formats (one day and test) the way it won the T20 series by outclassing the opponents with a superior display of skill and had work”, he told mediamen at Gadaffi stadium after a training session of Pak test players on Wednesday.

The former spin king said West Indies team is also in the phase of rebuilding and its important members are not part of the team.

“This is another advantage to the our team which is capable of beating the rivals based on the fact that it has the services of quality spinners and pace bowlers”, he said.

Mushtaq said the gray area of West Indies team is that it can not cope with the spin bowlers and Pak team has world known spinner Yasir

Shah along with youthful Shadab Khan.

“Yasir is an established spinner for all the formats of the game whereas

Shadab is in process of establishing himself and yet to play test matches”, he said adding “there is no comparison them and it is Yasir who has single handedly guided Pakistan to success in a number of matches during past one and half year through his deadly bowling”.

He was of the view that two leg spinners having the ability of different

variation of the ball can be part of a team and they can put pressure on the opponents with different variety of bowling and to restrict them from scoring big total, said the NCA head coach.

Mushtaq said test matches reveals the strength and performance level of a bowler or a batsman as it requires temperament to sustain pressure and to showcase talent in the longest version of the game.

“Yasir is doing a lot of hard work to further improve his bowling and Shadab will be learning from his mentor (Yasir) when they play together in a match”, he said adding “Shadab has a good temperament to learn and to improve and with passage of time he will prove an asset for Pak cricket”.

To a question, he said the playing conditions in West Indies are similar to United Arab Emirates and Pak bowlers can exploit such conditions to give edge to their side .

“We have pace bowlers who can add fire to pace battery and our spinners will be there to share the responsibility with deadly bowling”, he asserted.

Answering a question, he said in the given circumstances it seems

that the tour of West Indies is going to be the last assignment of

test captain Misbah ul Haq’s cricketing career.

“Definitely he will be aiming to end his career on a successful

note by beating the West Indies in test series but the task is not

that easy as Pak team has not beaten West Indies in their own backyard

in the past”, he said.

Mushtaq was of the view that the test series of great significance

for veteran batman, Younis Khan who will focusing on completing his

ten thousand runs in test cricket.

He said the aim of holding practice matches during the training

camp is to develop match temperament among the players and to get

the experienced players with young players.