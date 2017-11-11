Pak team suffers third successive defeat in Australia

LAHORE, Nov 11 (APP):Pakistan team continued its dismal run in the 4-nation international hokey festival in Australia,

suffering its third successive defeat as New Zealand beat

them 3-2 at Melbourne’s State Netball Hockey Centre on Saturday.

After two poor defeats, Pakistan displayed a far better

brand of hockey in their last league match against New Zealand,

ranked five places higher, said the information made available here.

Australia routed Pakistan 9-1 in the opening match and

Japan added to the misery of the former world champions with a

shocking 3-1 defeat.

Green Shirts were already out of contention for the gold medal

match while Black Sticks had everything to play for. Win was

the minimum requirement to remain in contention for the final.

Twice, Pakistan went ahead via penalty corner and penalty

stroke. Each time, they conceded the equaliser via sloppy

defending. Finally, New Zealand, who had replaced the goal keeper

with an outfield player found the winner with just three

minutes left, through their only PC conversion of the day.

Pakistan had more of the possession in the first quarter.

However, New Zealand had the first penalty corner of the

day courtesy an unforced error by skipper Irfan. A good rush

resulted in a swift counter attack which culminated in the PC

at the other end.

The New Zealand goal keeper was called into action thrice in succession. Off the third rebound, Umar Bhutta, who had

injected the PC, slotted in from a close range.

If Pakistan were better during the initial 15 minutes,

New Zealand saw more of the play in the second quarter. They

equalised through an Immad Butt blunder. A New Zealand attack

saw the ball apparently well in control of Butt in the

mid circle; only to be beautifully stolen by Hayden Phillips

who then easily put it in. It was 1-1 at half time.

After the net minder, Amjad Ali effected two brilliant

saves off New Zealand’s second PC, Pakistan got a

PC off their own. The rebound hit a defender’s body on the

line resulting in a penalty stroke. Immad Butt’s fast and

well directed flick found the right inside netting of the goal.

New Zealand again made it all even within three minutes.

A long ball surprisingly reached an unmarked George Muir

well inside the circle. His first attempt was well saved by

Amjad who had closed in but Muir neatly availed the rebound.

Fast up and down stuff ensued and both the goal keepers

were called upon a few times.

The fierce battle to get the winner continued in the last

quarter and there were open play chances for either side.

Amjad made an outstanding double save to see off New Zealand’s

third PC.

Pakistan also couldn’t make their third PC count as the

two touch indirect drill failed.

New Zealand, desperately looking for the winner, now had

11 out field players. It paid as they had their fourth PC in

the 57th minute. It hit rusher’s foot but the umpire waved an

advantage. Ball reached Marcus Child near the goal, and he

first timed to get the winner (which eventually carried

them into the final).

In the last couple of minutes, Pakistan twice came close

to scoring via long balls into the scoring zone. First

Ajaz and then Umar Bhutta, failed to get their sticks on

the ball.

Scorers; Pakistan: Umar Bhutta (6′) & Immad Butt (35′)

New Zealand: Hayden Phillips (18′), George Muir (38′) and

Marcus Child (57′).

Later, Australia demolished Japan 6-1 to finish with

perfect nine points.

Tomorrow (Sunday), Australia will play New Zealand in the

final while Pakistan face Japan in the 3rd place match.