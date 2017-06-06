Pak team should only focus on qualifying for WC: Tahir Zaman

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Former Olympian Tahir Zaman Tuesday

said Pakistan team should be focused on qualifying for the next

year’s World Cup instead of particularly focusing on its clash

against India on June 18 in the World Hockey League (WHL) semifinal.

Though Pakistan cricket team lost to India in the Champions

Trophy clash, but both the traditional rivals will be seen in action

on June 18 in the in Hockey World Cup qualifier in London.

Talking to APP, Zaman said the green-shirts should take each

and every match seriously as last time our team failed to qualify

for the World Cup.

“Though Pakistan did not play well in the series against

Ireland but I am hopeful our team would do well in WHL semi final

and would qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

He said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is doing all-out

efforts for the encouragement and promotion of the game.

“PHF has revived departments like Fauji Fertilizers and ZTBL

who are providing jobs to the players,” he said.

He said in the past players were not provided with jobs

therefore their passion for the game was lessening. “But now with

the current management of PHF’s efforts the players are fully

focusing on the game as they know they would be provided with jobs,”

he said.

He said Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) is the need of the hour

to groom and promote our players. “PHF will hopefully be organizing

the league soon,” he said.

Speaking about the Pak-India clash on June 18, he said Pak-

India matches, in hockey or in cricket are one of the most profit-

making showdowns in the world of sports.

“It will be a game of nerves but I am optimistic that Pakistan

would come out victorious in the match,” he said.