Pak team to participate in SA Jr Athletics C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Sunday announced a 12- member squad to participate in the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship to take place from May 5 at Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Talking to APP, President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Major General (R), Muhammad Akram Sahi said Chaudhry Iqbal Akhtar (Group Leader), coaches Qazi Tanveer and Semi Rizvi will accompany the team.

The 12-member squad includes 8 men ((Muhammad Wasim, Muhammad Hamza, Hassan Raza, Muhammad Shahzad, Younis Waqar, Moeed Baloch, Abdul Razaq and Ghulam Mohiuddin) and 4 women (Tahreem, Esha, Saqa and Noorul Ameen).

He said a total of 8 countries will participate in the event including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, Bhutan and Nepal.

“Pakistan men team will take part in six competitions (100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres race, 4X400 Relay, 4X400 Relay race and disk throw) while women in three events (100 metres, 200 metres race and 4X400 Relay race).

He further said that the training camp for the preparation of Athletics Championship is under way, under the supervision of head coach, Muhammad Asghar Gill, at Jinnah Stadium.

“Three other coaches including Rana Sajjad, Bushra Perveen and Semi Rizvi, are also giving training to men and women players. The team will fly on May 4 to Sri Lanka. The championship will continue for two days,” he said.