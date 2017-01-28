Pak team leaves for India to take part in T 20 Blind World Cup Cricket

KARACHI, Jan 28 (APP): A 20 member Pakistan squad left Lahore for

Delhi via Wagha border to participate in the T 20 Blind World Cup

Cricket commencing from January 30.

A statement on Saturday said that the Pakistani team consists of

17 players and three officials.

It said that the Pakistan squad will take part in the inaugural

ceremony to be held in Delhi on January 29.

The captain of the team, Muhammad Jamil, said that all the

players are fully fit and taking part in the event with

the spirit to win the tournament and thus give a gift to the nation.

He said that provision of security to the Pakistan team is the

responsibility of the Indian government.

‘Our focus is on the game and we want to win every match’, Jamil

remarked.

Pakistan team will play its first match against New Zealand on

January 30, against England on January 31 and will take on arch rival

India on February 1.