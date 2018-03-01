Pak team leaves for Abu Dhabi for ITU World triathlon championship

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Six-member National triathlon squad left here on Thursday to take part in the ITU World triathlon championship, being held from March 2 (Friday) in Abu Dhabi.

The party comprises five athletes and one official, said a spokesman for Pakistan Triathlon Federation while talking to APP.

“This is the highest level of Olympic triathlon racing bringing

130 of the world’s best elite triathletes to Abu Dhabi’s iconic

Yas Island,” he said.

The team members are Aamir Ali, Waheed Ahmad, Farrukh Zaman, Saim Hayat, Muhammad Usman Khan while Secretary PTF Amir Imdad Bhatti is also accompanying the team.

He said the participation in the world’s premier triathlon activity will be a big way of learning for Pakistani athletes who will be competing alongside world’s top notch triathletes. “Definitely they will be learning finer points of the game which will add to their confidence and experience,” he said.

He said the PTF was taking every measure for imparting high profile to its athletes by ensuring their participation in international events.

“We will continue our efforts for the cause of game in the country by organizing national level events,” he added.