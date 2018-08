LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP):Pakistan squash team notched up two

back-to-back victories to take a victorious start in the Asian

Games squash competition in Jakarta (Indonesia), on Monday.

Pak team started its campaign in the event by beating

Japan 2-1 and outstroked Nepal 3-0, said an information made

available to APP here by the Pakistan Squash Federation.

Pak men and women teams are taking part in the quash

competitions.