Pak soil not being used for terror activities against any country: COAS

RAWALPINDI May 22 (APP): United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale Monday met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters and discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security issues.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s stance that its soil was not

being used for terrorist activities against any other country, nor

shall we tolerate any such action against Pakistan, a press release of Inter Services Public Relations said.

The ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in

securing control of areas on Pakistan’s side of the border and said

both countries could carry forward the work done towards enduring

peace and stability in the region through enhanced coordination and

cooperation.