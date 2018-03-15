Pak snooker team to leave for Yangon

LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP):Five-member Pakistan snooker party will be leaving tomorrow, (Friday) for Myanmar for participation in the Asian U21 snooker championship in Yangon.

The contingent comprises three players and two officials, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association here on Thursday.

The team members are Muhammad Naseem Akhtar, Muhammad Shahbaz and Taris Tahir while Jawed Karim is the manager of the team. Naveed Kapadia is accompanying the team as manager.

He said Asia’s top teams are featuring in the event which will be a test of skills and technique of the Pakistani players.

“Participation in the Asian premier activity will add to the confidence of our players and will be a step forward to boost the level of our players “,he added.

He expressed the optimism that Pak players will be putting up their best performance to live up to the expectations.

“PBSA is taking effective measures for the further uplift of the game and participation of our junior teams in Asian junior level events is a part of our effort to polish the talent of upcoming promising

players”, he said.