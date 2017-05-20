Pak-Saudi trade to increase in coming days: Pak Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Khan Hasham Bin Saddique has expressed the hope that the volume of

bilateral trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will enhance in

the coming days.

He was addressing the session of B2B (business-to-business)

meetings of the delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan

(REAP) with the representatives of rice importing companies of Saudi

Arabia at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, says a message

receuived here.

The delegation was on an eight-day business tour to the

Kingdom that ended on Thursday.

Khan Hasham stated that the Embassy of Pakistan was ready to

extend full support and cooperation to the Pakistani exporters

to capture their due share in the Saudi market.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Pakistan

and Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry for facilitating

the visit.