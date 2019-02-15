Pak-Saudi relations to achieve new heights after Crown Prince’ forthcoming visit to Pakistan: Experts

PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP):Experts of international relations, politics and economists here Friday said bilateral relations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will achieve new heights of friendship and cooperation in all fields after the historic forthcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Pakistan.

Faud Ishaq, former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) told APP that Pakistan and Saudi Arab are time-tested friends with deep-rooted all weather relations since long and this will further cement after the historic visit of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman who is coming to Pakistan with a high-level delegation.