Pak-Saudi leadership share identical visions for prosperity: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that the leaderships of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia shared identical views and vision for the development and prosperity of their countries.

Addressing at a luncheon ceremony held in the Aiwan-e-Sadr, in the honour of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the President said both the brotherly countries had always been the trusted friends, tied in the stronger bonds of brotherhood and religion.

He expressed the hope that these time-tested bonds of friendship and close cooperation would further grow with the time to come and referred to attachment of the Pakistani people with the Haramain Sharifain.

“There may be geographic distance between the two countries, but we are close at hearts, “he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, members of federal cabinet, top military and political leadership, diplomats and high officials were present on the occasion.

He said establishment of the Supreme Coordination Council between the two countries would infuse further strength to these ties.

He also appreciated Saudi leadership’s vision of tourism 2030, and the steps initiated for modernizing the country.

The President also expressed his optimism that future phases of close cooperation and investment accords between the two countries would soon emerge.

He said Pakistan had been at the crossroads of development and the direction of its leadership to tackle the corruption and achieve development, bore similarities with those of the Saudi leadership.

He said the country had fought terrorism bravely and now entering into an era of prosperity.

The President also invited the Crown Prince to visit Northern areas of Pakistan.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, in his address, thanked leadership of Pakistan for warmly hosting them.

He said the brotherly ties between the two countries were focused on principles of Muslim unity and brotherhood which was a role model for others to follow. These ties also proved beneficial for the people of both countries.

The founding fathers of the two brotherly countries had established these ties on the basis of truthfulness and close affinities since establishment of Pakistan.

The Crown Prince also highlighted the contribution of Pakistan diaspora in the development of his country. Over 2 million Pakistanis had been working and contributing towards the development of Saudi Arabia.

He said the Pakistani brothers had participated in the Saudi development through various mega uplift projects.

An army band played tunes of various folk songs amidst applause from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and members of his delegation. President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were also present during the army band show.

Later, President Alvi saw off the Royal dignitary at the main entrance of Aiwan-e-Sadr. Prime Minister Imran Khan drove the vehicle of the Saudi Crown Prince.