Pak-Saudi Joint Business Council to be set up to monitor projects

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Tuesday said the businessmen from the two countries have agreed to establish a Pakistan-Saudi Joint Business Council to monitor progress of all projects agreed during the visit of Saui Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan.

“The Council will comprise of 10 members each from FPCCI and the Council of Saudi Chambers and will look after issues faced by the private businessmen in the projects of joint ventures,” Senior Vice President of FPCCI Mirza Ikhtyar Baig said in a press conference here.

He said the Council would ensure timely execution of the projects and in case of any delay, it would take up the issue at state level and would resolve those through governments of the two countries.