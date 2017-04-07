Pak, Saudi Arabia united to foil nefarious designs of enemy: Saudi Minister

NOWSHERA, April 7 (APP): Saudi Minister for Religious Affairs
Seleh Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh on Friday said Pakistan and Saudi
Arabia were united to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.
He was addressing mammoth 3-day JUI Centennial Celebrations
at Azakhel Nowshera district that was attended by Imam-e-Kaba (Grand
Holy Mosque of Makka) Sheikh Saleh Bin Muhammad Ibrahim al Talib,
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durani, Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul
Ghafoor Haideri and delegates from JUI Hind Maulana Asad Madani, JUIF central and provincial leaders and delegates from Pakistan, Middle
East, and others countries.
In his address, the Saudi Minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
enjoyed cordial and an exemplary brotherly relationship since long
that could not be explained in words.
He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep-rooted and historical
relations, spanning decades whether it was religious, historical,
cultural and military. “We are like two real brothers with commonality
of views on regional and international issues.”
Referring to defence relations, the Saudi Minister said Pakistan
and Saudi Arabi would jointly foil evil designs and conspiracies of
enemy with unity.
He said “together we can counter any challenge.”
He said people of both the countries have immense respect and
love for each other and would continue to do so in future.
He said Islam was the religion of peace and there was no room
for terrorism and anarchy.
He paid rich tributes to JUI leadership for organizing the
congregation besides managing and protecting mosques in the
sub-continent.