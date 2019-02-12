Pak, Saudi Arabia have new economic partnership: Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said on Tuesday that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have entered into a new economic partnership and visit of Saudi Crown Prince would open avenues for huge Saudi investment in Pakistan.

The anticipated investment of 12 billion dollars for Gwadar would further boost the economic and development prospects of the game-changer project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the benefit of, not only Pakistan but also for entire region, said a press release.

Inaugurating an exhibition arranged by Saudi Embassy, Sadiq Sanjrani said that Saudi Arabia has always stood firm with Pakistan through thick and thin and both the countries were now entering into an era of economic cooperation which would further strengthen existing bond between two nations.

Sadiq Sanjrani underlined the need for preserving rich cultural heritage as

natural history of a nation was of prime value as it affirmed people’s identity.

He said that Saudi Arabia was blessed with rich culture, shaped by its Islamic

heritage, and its historical role in trade. “It is admirable that the People of Saudi

Arabia have adapted their customs, hospitality, and culture to the modern world”

Sanjrani remarked while commending the efforts.

He said that preservation of this culture was not only important for Saudi

Arabia, but also it has immense value for the entire Muslim Ummah. The

Kingdom has placed special emphasis on preserving its Islamic archaeological heritage, by restoring mosques, and old Islamic neighbourhoods, he added.

He congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for organizing such a wonderful event. The Chairman Senate was accompanied by Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz and Senators Dilawar Khan, and Agha Shahzeb Durrani.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki was present on the

occasion.