Pak rugby delegation returns home after attending rugby conference

LAHORE, Sept 18 (APP): Two-member Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU)

delegation comprising head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik and women wing coordinator Roma Abbas here on Monday returned home after attending

two days ‘Get Into Rugby’ conference, held in Dubai on Sept 16-18.

Shakeel Mailk said that the conference was attended by 28 Asian

countries’ representatives and Asia Rugby was very much impressed with

PRU GIR programme. “It is a matter of great satisfaction for that PRU

led ‘Get Into Rugby’ till June this year in Asia,” he said adding “Now

China is leading in Asia GIR. But good thing for PRU that from 150 Plus Unions, PRU is on 8th position in World Rugby GIR Programme”.

Shakeel said that he is very happy at the feedback about PRU from Asia

rugby and different Asian countries. We have a very good contest with China, Japan, India, Thailand and other Asian countries and we did a great job. We were at Number one position for first six month of the ongoing year and we are at fourth position and hope we will do the some great work in the last three months of this year and reach the top position again.

He expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Rugby Union Chairman Fawazi

Khwaja and President Arif Saeed for their support to promote rugby at grassroots level in all main cities of Pakistan.