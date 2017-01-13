Pak, Romania for cooperation in halal meat, dairy production

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Pakistan and Romania Friday agreed for forming joint working groups for enhancing bilateral cooperation in fields of certified halal meat and dairy production.

The Ambassador of Romania Nicolae GOIA called on Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan and

discussed issues of mutual interest and enhanced cooperation in agriculture sector development.

The minister apprised the ambassador about the working and functions of the Ministry of National Food Security and its attached departments.

He informed that country was producing different surplus crops including wheat, rice and sugarcane for the domestic consumption besides exporting.

About 1.7 million Pakistani human force were working in UAE alone, he added.

The ambassador said total population of Romania was currently less than one million and it made Pakistan a great market for variety of agricultural as well as dairy products.

It was mutually agreed that both the countries would sign a memorandum of understanding for forming joint working groups on different sectors of mutual interest to enhance bilateral cooperation.