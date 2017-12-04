Pak role vitol to bring peace in Afghanistan: US Defence Sec

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):US Secretary of Defense James Mattis recognizing Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, emphasized the vital role that Pakistan can play in working with the United States and others to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan that brings stability and security to the region.

According to an announcement of the American embassy here Monday on his inaugural trip to Pakistan in this position, Secretary Mattis met with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Minister of Defense Khurram Dastigir Khan.

Secretary Mattis also met with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar.

During these meetings, the Secretary reiterated that Pakistan must redouble its efforts to confront militants and terrorists operating within the country.