Pak rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Foreign Minister

Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday said Pakistan had

rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister

said that Pakistan never wanted unrest in Afghanistan.

He reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability

in Afghanistan and highlighted the country’s immense sacrifices

in the enduring fight against terrorism.

Asif also underlined Pakistan’s continued desire to work with

the international community to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

To a question, he said that Saudi Arabia was an all weather

friend of Pakistan and both of them were enjoying cordial relations.

The Minister said that he would present stance of Pakistan

in front of United States during his expected visit to the US.

We will connect to regional countries to establish

durable peace in the whole region and the world, he added.