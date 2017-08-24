Pak rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Foreign Minister
Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday said Pakistan had
rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister
said that Pakistan never wanted unrest in Afghanistan.
He reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability
in Afghanistan and highlighted the country’s immense sacrifices
in the enduring fight against terrorism.
Asif also underlined Pakistan’s continued desire to work with
the international community to eliminate the menace of terrorism.
To a question, he said that Saudi Arabia was an all weather
friend of Pakistan and both of them were enjoying cordial relations.
The Minister said that he would present stance of Pakistan
in front of United States during his expected visit to the US.
We will connect to regional countries to establish
durable peace in the whole region and the world, he added.
