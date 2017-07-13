Pak Railways to upgrade track, increase number of trains: DG PR

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Pakistan Railways with the
cooperation of China will upgrade track from Karachi to Peshawar
and increase the number of trains besides speed on various routes.
According to agreement between China and Pakistan, number of
trains would increase from 32 to 171, while work on upgradation of
railway line from Karachi to Peshawar would also be completed to
facilitate the passengers, Director General Public Relations of
Pakistan Railways stated while talking to PTV.
Pakistan Railways would also increase speed of trains from
65 kilometer per hour to 100 kilometer per hour and 160 kilometer
per hour respectively, he said.
The steps have been taken to effectively control Railway
accidents, he added.
To a question he said that in order to control mishap on
railway crossing, a comprehensive computerized system would be
introduced soon. A control room would be established to avoid
accidents on railway crossing, he added.
