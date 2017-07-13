Pak Railways to upgrade track, increase number of trains: DG PR

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Pakistan Railways with the

cooperation of China will upgrade track from Karachi to Peshawar

and increase the number of trains besides speed on various routes.

According to agreement between China and Pakistan, number of

trains would increase from 32 to 171, while work on upgradation of

railway line from Karachi to Peshawar would also be completed to

facilitate the passengers, Director General Public Relations of

Pakistan Railways stated while talking to PTV.

Pakistan Railways would also increase speed of trains from

65 kilometer per hour to 100 kilometer per hour and 160 kilometer

per hour respectively, he said.

The steps have been taken to effectively control Railway

accidents, he added.

To a question he said that in order to control mishap on

railway crossing, a comprehensive computerized system would be

introduced soon. A control room would be established to avoid

accidents on railway crossing, he added.