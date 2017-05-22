Pak Railways not to lease its land for commercial purposes: Khawaja Saad

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday said Pakistan Railways would not empower individuals by leasing them out its precious land for commercial purposes.

While chairing a high level meeting on policy on street vendors and

small markets on Railways land, Khawaja Saad Rafique also directed his

team to prepare a plan of model market in collaboration with local

government in Punjab on selected sections and then the same may be

replicated in other provinces, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting, he was briefed by Director Property and Land Arshad

Salam Khattak on the issue at Railways Headquarters Lahore.

He said Pakistan Railways should devise a complete working plan for

remedial management of unauthorized small and medium enterprises on

Railways land.

“Railways companies like REDEMCO, RAILCOP and Property and

Land department should prepare the detailed policy in consultation with local and provincial governments, street vendors are integral part of urban

economies, this plan would not only provide main source of income for the

households of millions of street vendors but also generate revenue for

Pakistan Railways,” he said.

Small Model markets would help reduce the encroachments in busiest

places of the cities.

“We need to move forward towards modernization of

public markets and these model markets for small street vendors would

uplift their working ambience and by offering wide range of products at

cheaper rates will facilitate public as well”, he said.

A policy on regularization and recovery (last 15 years) from of small

and large industries on Railways land was also endorsed in the meeting.

He said that commercial activity would only be allowed on closed and

nonoperational sections as security and safety remains the prime concern of

Pakistan Railways.