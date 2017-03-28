Pak Qawwals captivated French audience with mystical performance

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): Pakistani Qawwals Ayaz Farid and Abu

Mohammad captivated the French audience with their performance in a Qawwali concert organized by the Embassy of Pakistan to France as part of its Public Diplomacy Initiative ‘Celebrating Pakistan’ and as well as to mark seventy years of the Independence of Pakistan.

According to a message received here Tuesday, the Qawwali concert held in Paris last night and was attended by high ranking French government officials, member of French civil society, diplomats, members of international organizations, notables of Pakistani community and media persons in large number.

Ayaz Farid and Abu Mohammad who come from an illustrious family of Sufi musicians presented soulful renditions of Sufi music and won memorable appreciation form a distinguished gathering.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque

said the holding of a Sufi music event in Paris, the cultural hub of Europe, aimed to introduce Pakistan’s rich and authentic musical traditions to France and to spread the message of peace and harmony.

The ambassador added that under ‘Celebrating Pakistan’ initiative, the

embassy had plans to organize a number of events throughout the year in France to show case Pakistan’s beautiful landscapes, culture heritage, art and crafts and the achievements of the Pakistan’s in the fields of education, business, sports, film-making and fashion.