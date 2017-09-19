Pak-Qatar LNG best deal in country’s history: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Brushing aside the impression that

the Pak-Qatar LNG accotrd was expensive, Minister of State for

Petroleum Jam Kamal Tuesday informed the Senate that it was

the best deal for import of gas done in the country’s history.

Winding up discussion on an adjournment motion about

Pak-Iran and TAPI gas pipeline projects and consequences

of importing costly LNG from Qatar, the minister

said liquefied natural gas (LNG) was being imported under the

Brent-Formula mechanism from Qatar. Last month, it was imported at

a cost of $6.9 per MMBTU, he added.

He said Pakistan had imported over 100 vessels of LNG so far as

another LNG-terminal would be ready in next three months.

He said Pak-Iran and TAPI gas pipelines were also important and

good projects. The Pak-Iran gas project was initiated by the PPP-led

government but it was not in their knowledge that international

financial sanctions would be imposed on Iran.

He said around 200 companies and banks were penalized for

violating international sanctions.

He also clarified that Iran had not yet completed the gas pipeline

on its soil as it was still 200 km away from the Pakistani border.

Regarding the TAPI project, the minister said the TAPI Pipeline

Company Limited (TPCL) had been jointly formed by the four TAPI

parties (Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India). The TPCL had

also appointed the consultant to undertake the pre-FID activities,

including a detailed route survey of the entire route, environment

impact assessment studies, etc.

The Turkmen government had started the development of the gas

field in its country, he added.

The minister said construction work on the project would start

after the completion of technical studies and achieving the financial

close. The financial close was also expected to be achieved by the end

of the current year, he said and added that the project was scheduled to

be completed by December 2020.

He said Pakistan, Afghanistan and India each had 5 per cent share

while Turkmenistan had 85 per cent share in the project.

He said alignment of the gas pipeline was changed several times as it

would pass through northern parts of Afghanistan. The Afghan government

had now assured its full support and it was also developing two and three energy and industrial corridors.

He said Turkmenistan was also supplying gas to China.

Earlier taking part in the discussion on the motion, the senators said

Iran had already completed its task but no practical step was taken from

Pakistan’s side to lay pipeline.

They alleged that the government earmarked Rs 25 billion for

development of gas infrastructure in the country but no amount was

specified for the Pak-Iran project.

They also alleged that costly LNG was being imported from Qatar. They

also demanded for placing the agreement before the House.

Those, who spoke on the motion, included Mian Ateeq Sheikh, Taj

Haider, Mukhtar Ahmad Dhamra, Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Nasreen Jalil,

Murtaza Wahab and Javed Abbasi.